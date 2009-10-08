Coke CEO: It's Not Our Fault Americans Are Fat

Coke CEO (KO) Muhtar Kent fights back against the soda tax. Specifically, he says Americans are fat not because they drink Coke, but because they’re lazy.



WSJ: [A] number of public-health advocates have already come up with what they think is the solution: heavy taxes on some routine foods and beverages that they have decided are high in calories. The taxes, the advocates acknowledge, are intended to limit consumption of targeted foods and help you to accept the diet that they have determined is best…

While it is true that since the 1970s Americans have increased their average caloric intake by 12%, they also have become more sedentary. According to the National centre for Health Statistics 2008 Chartbook, 39% of adults in the U.S. are not engaging in leisure physical activity. The centres for Disease Control and Prevention has found that 60% of Americans are not regularly active and 25% of Americans are not active at all. The average American spends the equivalent of 60 days a year in front of a television, according to a 2008 A.C. Nielsen study. This same research data show that the average time spent playing video games in the U.S. went up by 25% during the last four years.

If we’re genuinely interested in curbing obesity, we need to take a hard look in the mirror and acknowledge that it’s not just about calories in. It’s also about calories out.

