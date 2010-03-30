CNN Implodes

Going down with the ship.

Whatever CNN is doing to try to make itself more interesting to watch, no one seems to be paying attention. FOX, meanwhile, just had its best quarter ever.Bill Carter, NYT:



CNN continued what has become a precipitous decline in ratings for its prime-time programs in the first quarter of 2010, with its main hosts losing almost half their viewers in a year….

CNN had a slightly worse quarter in the fourth quarter of 2009, but the last three months have included compelling news events, like the earthquake in Haiti and the battle over health care, and CNN, which emphasises its hard news coverage, was apparently unable to benefit.

The losses at CNN continued a pattern in place for much of the last year, as the network trailed its competitors in every prime-time hour. (CNN still easily beats MSNBC in the daytime hours, but those are less lucrative in advertising money, and both networks are far behind Fox News at all hours.)

Even the stars are getting crushed. Anderson Cooper has plummeted. Larry King just had his worst quarter ever.

