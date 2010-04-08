CNBC Developing New Lunchtime Show Starring David Faber

CNBC is developing a new lunchtime show starring David Faber, says a source familiar with goings-on at the network.



The new show could further reduce the time allotted to the existing “Power Lunch” program, which stars Sue Herrera, Dennis Kneale, Michelle Caruso Cabrera, and Tyler Mathisen.

Last summer, David Faber was named one of the Sexiest Business Journalists Alive.

Photo: CNBC

CNBC spokesperson Brian Steel declined to comment.

