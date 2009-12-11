CNBC: We Love Comcast And Our Business Is Absolutely Amazing

So what if CNBC’s ratings have collapsed since last year.



CNBC boss Mark Hoffman couldn’t be happier:

George Szalai, Hollywood Reporter: NEW YORK — CNBC is in its fourth year of double digital profit growth, president Mark Hoffman said here Wednesday, highlighting that the network’s coverage of the financial crisis elevated its viewership abroad and reach in digital media to new heights.

Speaking at the annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference, Hoffman also said he is excited about CNBC’s outlook under the likely future ownership by Comcast, which is looking to acquire a 51% in parent company NBC Universal.

Current majority owner GE has never interfered and has been very supportive of CNBC, he told the Wall Street crowd. And the time he has spent with Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts and COO Steve Burke “has laid a tremendous foundation for where we’re headed,” Hoffman argued.

