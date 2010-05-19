Tension Building At Facebook As Staffers Challenge Zuckerberg's Approach To Privacy

Photo: Ludovic Toinel

Facebook executives have been “hunkered down” for days trying to figure out what to do about the latest privacy backlash, the WSJ’s Jessica Vascellaro says.Some executives appear to disagree with Mark Zuckerberg’s philosophy toward privacy and are arguing for a much broader, simpler approach.



A rollback of some of Facebook’s latest features may come as early as this week.

Here’s Jessica:

A backlash over Facebook Inc.’s privacy practices has triggered disagreement inside the company that could force Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to scale back efforts to encourage users to share more about themselves in public….

In recent days, executives and other employees have hunkered down in Facebook’s Silicon Valley headquarters, debating how to address the backlash to two recently launched features. One encourages users to share more about their online activities with Facebook, while another personalizes other websites with information about users’ Facebook friends.

Participants are discussing whether to implement new controls that allow users to conceal their profiles more universally, according to people familiar with the matter. Such tools would represent a big shift from Facebook’s current approach of giving users multiple controls for specific parts of their profiles, and are an option Mr. Zuckerberg has resisted…

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.