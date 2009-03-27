Citi's Top Risk Boss Paid $8 Million Retention Bonus

Richly deserved. He’s clearly doing a helluva job.



NYT: Three senior [Citi execs]— Stephen R. Volk, Lewis B. Kaden and Michael S. Klein — were awarded $38 million in early 2008, with at least a portion of the payments linked to performance.

Mr. Kaden, who supervised Citigroup’s chief risk officer as the company pushed into risky mortgage investments, was awarded a retention bonus then worth more than $8 million in cash and stock.

