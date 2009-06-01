Citigroup Booted Out Of DOW, Bank Of America May Be Next

The DOW Jones committee once again locked the barn door after the horses were gone, booting Citigroup and GM out of the DOW. Citi will be replaced by travellers (uh oh). Cisco’s replacing GM.



And the committee now “has its eyes on” Bank of America, says a DJ honcho on CNBC this morning. Why? Because Dow Jones frowns on having government-run companies being held up as representative of the US economy.

