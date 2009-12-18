Citigroup And Tim Geithner Find A New Way To Hose Us





Aaron and I discussed the latest Citigroup outrage on TechTicker this morning.

As much as we’d like to keep blaming Citi, it’s our government that’s really the problem. Citi’s just doing what any business would do under the circumstances–ask for the moon. Tim Geithner, unfortunately, keeps giving it to them.

See Also: Citigroup Does The Impossible: Screws Taxpayers Again

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.