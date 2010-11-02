EXCLUSIVE WITH CHRIS ANDERSON: On Founding A Robot Company, Writing Books, And Fathering 5 Kids--While Editing Wired

Prior to joining Wired as its Editor-in-Chief, Chris Anderson swore to himself that he would never become a journalist. Why? Because his parents were also journalists.



So he went and got a degree in physics and a job at Los Alamos.

In the end, his lineage won out and he ended up working for the journals Nature and Science before moving on to The Economist. Then, in 2000, Chris Anderson was recruited by Conde Nast to run its technology magazine Wired. Anderson’s reign at Wired started off shaky, but he notes that in retrospect, the end of the dot com bubble was the best time for him to take over the magazine.

“I was able to screw up because in those days you could not succeed in that environment,” Anderson told us. “So, if you’re going to fail, fail in an environment where it’s impossible to succeed.”

Anderson made a bet that the Internet would continue to grow despite the stock market crashing, and time and time again he had his magazine declare the Internet had become ubiquitous. No one believed this positive spin however; so, the magazine had to do something different.

“Eventually, it was science that saved us,” Anderson declared.

With 18 months of experience under his belt as Wired’s Editor-in-Chief, Anderson released an issue of the magazine that strayed away from technology and focused on the cultural differences between science and religion. This issue served as the launching pad for Wired’s longstanding dominance in the technology magazine industry.

Today, Chris Anderson is still Editor-in-Chief of Wired, a best-selling author, and the founder of a robot-manufacturing company. And he has 5 kids.

Our exclusive 40-minute interview with Chris Anderson in presented in its entirety below. We’ll also publish highlights from it over the next few days.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.

More Exclusive Interviews With Inspiring Performers:

TONY HSIEH: How Being A Little Bit Weird Made Zappos A Fortune >

JIM GRANT: The Man With A Stuffed Bear In His Office And A Sinking-Titanic Paperweight >



Watch More Interviews:



Arianna Huffington

Editor-in-Chief, HuffingtonPost

Maria Bartiromo

Anchor, CNBC

Jimmy Wales

Founder, Wikipedia

Bill Gross

CEO of IdeaLab

Jim Gordon

President Of Cape Wind

Mark Zuckerberg

Founder/CEO of Facebook

Kevin Ryan

Founder of Gilt Groupe

Marc Andreessen

Founder of Netscape

Thomas Gensemer

Partner at Blue State Digital

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.