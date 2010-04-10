China On A "Treadmill To Hell," Says Chanos

Jim Chanos is sticking with his prediction that China will begin to unravel by later this year.



Shiyin Chen, Bloomberg:

China’s property market is a bubble that may burst by as early as this year, according to hedge fund manager James Chanos.

The world’s third-biggest economy may need to keep up the pace of property investment because up to 60 per cent of its gross domestic product relies on construction, said Chanos. The bubble may begin to “run its course” in late-2010 or 2011, he said in an interview on “The Charlie Rose Show” that will air on PBS and Bloomberg TV.

