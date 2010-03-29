Check Out This Amazing Facebook Fact Sheet

Henry Blodget

Here’s an amazing Facebook fact sheet from website-monitoring.com. 

Some highlights:

  • 400 million active users
  • 50% check in EVERY DAY
  • Average user spends 55 MINUTES PER DAY
  • 35 million update status every day
  • 3 billion photos uploaded each month
  • 5 billion pieces of content shared every day
  • 70% of users are outside the United Sates

 

Facebook Fact Sheet

Photo: www.website

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

facebook online sai-us