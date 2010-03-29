Check Out This Amazing Facebook Fact Sheet

Here’s an amazing Facebook fact sheet from website-monitoring.com.
Some highlights:
- 400 million active users
- 50% check in EVERY DAY
- Average user spends 55 MINUTES PER DAY
- 35 million update status every day
- 3 billion photos uploaded each month
- 5 billion pieces of content shared every day
- 70% of users are outside the United Sates
