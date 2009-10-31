Check Out The New CNBC!

To maintain its premium positioning as the serious business news channel, CNBC doesn’t stoop to the sort of tricks and gimmicks that dominate less-serious networks. Being “First in Business” means sticking to the serious stuff.
Today, CNBC.com published breaking news about the lingerie and Halloween costume industries. The full reports are on CNBC, and we’ve included helpful links to them at the end.
So here are some handy links:
CNBC breaking news on the fashion industry >
