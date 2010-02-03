Check It Out! Google's iPad Looks Just As Cool As Apple's iPad

OK, it doesn’t have that little bookshelf image. But you’ve got to admit: One Google Chrome designer’s version of Apple’s iPad doesn’t look all that different than Apple’s.



And the bezel is smaller. Everyone hated the iPad’s huge bezel.

OK, Google’s not actually putting this thing into production yet (these are just concept UIs). Also, these mockups are just from one Google Chrome designer, posted to a third-party site.

But, bottom line, Apple’s not likely to have the gigantic two-year lead in the tablet market they had in cell phones.

Check out the pictures here

And via The Chrome Source, here’s a video of an interface:



