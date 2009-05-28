CHART OF THE DAY: Amazon Runs Away With Retailing

See the red line? That’s Amazon’s North American revenue growth over the past five years. See the green line? That’s retail sales (seasonally adjusted). See the blue line? That’s e-commerce.



So in case you had any doubt about how well Amazon’s doing relative to other U.S. retailers, now you know.

