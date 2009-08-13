CEOs Who Wash Dishes Have Better Sex

A new book by ex-Goldman MD (and general super-woman) Sharon Meers reveals the secret to staying married and having better sex:



Share the housework

Share the bread-winning

Pattie Sellars at Fortune: This afternoon, I walked over to Bloomberg headquarters at 58th and Lex to hear an author, a former Goldman Sachs (GS) managing director named Sharon Meers, talk about high-achieving men and women and how to stay successful and sane and married all at the same time.

Meers co-wrote a book called Getting to 50/50, which was released a few months ago. Lots of fascinating stats, but some of the most intriguing revolved around the male-female balance of work at home. In today’s talk to about 200 Bloombergers (a gender-balanced crowd), Meers mentioned that when couples share housework, the risk of divorce drops.

Divorce risk drops sharply when the wife has a job. The ideal set-up is when the man earns 60% of the income and does 40% of the housework. That’s when divorce risk is lowest of all.

(The sex is also better then, by the way. When men do substantial housework, couples have more frequent and satisfying sex. Meers shared this factoid privately, and she lays it all out in her book, in a section called “When He Does Windows…”)

