CBS Employee Tried To Extort Letterman Over Affairs

There’s enough of this going around that it seems to be the new get-rich-quick scheme: Find someone rich who is is having an affair and then demand money from them.



Of course, like most get-rich-quick schemes, it doesn’t appear to be working that well.

Bill Carter and Brian Stelter, NYT: Mr. Letterman said on “The Late Show,” on CBS, that he had been approached by a person who wanted $2 million not to go public with information that Mr. Letterman had been in sexual relationships with women who work on his show…

Neither Mr. Letterman nor the district attorney’s office revealed the person’s name. In a statement late Thursday night, CBS said the suspect was an employee of the CBS news program “48 Hours” and was arrested on charges of attempted grand larceny. The network said that the employee had been suspended.

Read the whole thing >

Letterman, meanwhile, played this perfectly, revealing the whole thing on a segment of his show:



