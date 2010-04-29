Cape Cod Wind Farm Gets Approved!

But they wreck the view!

Photo: Cape Wind

Finally, after a decade of stonewalling from rich wine-sipping hypocrites, the offshore wind farm in Nantucket Sound (Cape Wind) has been approved.Now, the country can finally start developing a huge renewable resource. And a few loaded beachfront homeowners will have to get used looking at tiny white windmills in the distance (the horror!)



Katharine Q Seelye, NYT:

After nine years of regulatory review, the federal government gave the green light Wednesday to the nation’s first offshore wind farm, a sprawling project off the coast of Cape Cod.

The approval of the 130-turbine farm gives a significant boost to the nascent offshore wind industry in the United States, which has lagged behind far Europe and China in harnessing the strong and steady power of ocean breezes to provide electricity to homes and businesses.

