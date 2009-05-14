Sorry, Can't Buy Sex On Craigslist Anymore

Hate to be the bearers of bad news, but after that murder in Boston and an outcry from state AGs, Craigslist is done selling sex. On the bright side, as Gawker notes, you can now get paid to read and filter out sex ads for the company:



Craigslist employees will be reviewing ads for tell-tale prostitution-friendly phrases. (For example, if your escort asks for a “donation” of “roses,” she’s actually talking dollars, and it’s not optional.) Of course, this just means that the sex workers will go to other, less-monitored areas. Craigslist Missed Connections will never be the same! Or they’ll go to other websites altogether.

