Cancel My Subscription

Hi Henry,

I respect a lot of what you do, and I doubt you’ll have the time to read this. But if you do…

http://www.businessinsider.com.au/a-tale-of-monetizing-twitter-2009-10

Have you lost your mind?

There are a few things I find annoying about the site, but this has just left me utterly disollusioned with what you’re doing. You seem to have no compunctions about slowly destroying your brand for a few quick page views.

This is literally an article about how to spam twitter to make cash. Even plenty of the sleaziest internet sites wouldn’t print something like this.

And if you’re going to hide behind the “it’s happening so we’re just reporting on it!” defence. No. This wasn’t a news article. It was a How-To.

I really, truly thought you guys had more respect for your brand, and your readers.

Hope you spend a few moments thinking about this. Thanks,

Mark

My thoughts:

Yes, the feature made me think. But I also found it very interesting. It’s not something I would do (for a number of reasons, including that I don’t know how to code in Python). But it was a great reminder about the cottage industries that are built around so much of the web and about how much goes on that most folks don’t know about. And I’m sure Twitter users and employees found it interesting as well.

Thanks as always for the feedback.

(If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the feature:

How To Make Money On Twitter > )

