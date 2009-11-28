California Housing Market Continues To Recover, Befuddling Bears

The California housing market was supposed to have started crashing again by now, according to those who have ridiculed the uptick of the past few months as a head fake.



As of October, however, California appears to be hanging in there.

Daniel Taub, Bloomberg: Single-family home prices in California rose for the eighth consecutive month in October. The median cost of an existing, detached house gained 0.3 per cent from the previous month to $297,500. Prices dropped about 3.2 per cent from a year earlier, compared with annual declines of 7.3 per cent in September and 17 per cent in August…

Sales of existing houses climbed 1 per cent in October from a year earlier, the Realtors group said. The state is on pace to record 562,400 sales in 2009, based on the rate of transactions last month. Foreclosures represented 41 per cent of sales, down from a peak of 59 per cent in February, research company MDA DataQuick said on Nov. 19.

Home sales throughout the U.S. are being boosted by a drop in interest rates and a federal tax credit for homebuyers. Fixed 30-year mortgage rates dropped for a fourth consecutive week to 4.78 per cent, matching a record low set in April, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac of McLean, Virginia, said today in a statement.

The median single-family house price in California is 50 per cent below the peak of $594,530 reached in May 2007, the state Realtors group said.

Here’s the release:

C.A.R. reports October home sales increased 1 per cent; median home price declined 3.2 per cent

Multimedia:

· Click here to view Unsold Inventory by price point

· Click here to view a data table comparing peak prices and current prices in areas throughout the state

Quick Facts:

· Existing, single-family home sales increased 1 per cent in October to a seasonally adjusted rate of 562,400 units on an annualized basis.

· The statewide median price of an existing single-family home increased 0.3 per cent in October to

$297,500, compared with September 2009.

· C.A.R.’s Unsold Inventory Index fell to 4 months in October, compared with 6.1 months in October 2008.

LOS ANGELES (Nov. 25) – Home sales increased 1 per cent in October in California compared with the same period a year ago, while the median price of an existing home declined 3.2 per cent, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) reported today.

“Home sales historically trail off during the fall and winter months as we move to the off-peak season for the housing market,” said C.A.R. President Steve Goddard. “However, with affordable home prices, mortgage rates hovering around 5 per cent, and the extension and expansion of the federal tax credit, we expect first-time and move-up home buyers to drive home sales through the end of this year and into early 2010.”

Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled 562,400 in October at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, according to information collected by C.A.R. from more than 90 local REALTOR® associations statewide. Statewide home resale activity increased 1 per cent from the revised 557,050 sales pace recorded in October 2008. Sales in October 2009 increased 5.9 per cent compared with the previous month.

The statewide sales figure represents what the total number of homes sold during 2009 would be if sales maintained the October pace throughout the year. It is adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.

The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in California during October 2009 was $297,500, a 3.2 per cent decrease from the revised $307,210 median for October 2008, C.A.R. reported. The October 2009 median price rose 0.3 per cent compared with September’s $296,610 median price.

“California’s median price rose for the eighth consecutive month in October and sales continued to show strength, signs that California has hit and passed the bottom of this real estate cycle,” said C.A.R. Vice President and Chief Economist Leslie-Appleton-Young. “The number of distressed sales as a share of total sales has shown considerable improvement since the beginning of the year, as a result of loan modifications and other efforts to prevent troubled mortgages from going into foreclosure. This has led to a decline in inventory levels since the start of the year that is more consistent with the price gains we have seen in recent months.

“For the first-time since July 2007, sales of homes priced $1 million or more rose in year-to-year comparisons,” said Appleton-Young. “While this is a welcome sign, the high end continues to be constrained by the lack of available financing in this sector.”

Highlights of C.A.R.’s resale housing figures for October 2009:

. C.A.R.’s Unsold Inventory Index for existing, single-family detached homes in October 2009 was 4 months, compared with 6.1 months (revised) for the same period a year ago. The index indicates the number of months needed to deplete the supply of homes on the market at the current sales rate.

. 30-year fixed-mortgage interest rates averaged 4.95 per cent during October 2009, compared with 6.20 per cent in October 2008, according to Freddie Mac. Adjustable-mortgage interest rates averaged 4.55 per cent in October 2009, compared with 5.21 per cent in October 2008.

. The median number of days it took to sell a single-family home was 34.1 days in October 2009, compared with 45.5 days (revised) for the same period a year ago.

Regional MLS sales and price information are contained in the tables that accompany this press release. Regional sales data are not adjusted to account for seasonal factors that can influence home sales. The MLS median price and sales data for detached homes are generated from a survey of more than 90 associations of REALTORS® throughout the state. MLS median price and sales data for condominiums are based on a survey of more than 60 associations. The median price for both detached homes and condominiums represents closed escrow sales.

In a separate report covering more localised statistics generated by C.A.R. and DataQuick Information Systems, 78 of the 391 cities and communities reporting showed an increase in their respective median home prices from a year ago. DataQuick statistics are based on county records data rather than MLS information. DataQuick Information Systems is a subsidiary of Vancouver-based MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates. (The lists are generated for incorporated cities with a minimum of 30 recorded sales in the month.)

Note: Large changes in local median home prices typically indicate both local home price appreciation, and often, large shifts in the composition of housing market activity. Some of the variations in median home prices for October may be exaggerated due to compositional changes in housing demand. The DataQuick tables listing median home prices in California cities and counties are accessible through C.A.R. Online at

http://www.car.org/economics/historicalprices/2009medianprices/oct2009medianprices.

. Statewide, the 10 cities with the highest median home prices in California during October 2009 were: Palo Alto, $1,639,550; Los Altos, $1,592,550; Manhattan Beach, $1,037,500; Cupertino, $1,030,000; Newport Beach, $935,000; Los Gatos, $920,000; Rancho Palos Verdes, $900,000; Santa Barbara, $897,500; Lafayette, $867,500; and Santa Monica, $786,000.

. Statewide, the cities with the greatest median home price increases in October 2009 compared with the same period a year ago were: Palo Alto, 49.1 per cent; Atascadero, 33.3 per cent; Cupertino, 24.2 per cent; San Rafael, 24 per cent; Emeryville, 22.2 per cent, Livermore, 20.5 per cent; Culver City, 19.4 per cent; Pleasant Hill, 17 per cent; La Habra, 16.2 per cent, and Novato, 15.4 per cent.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 100 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organisations in the United States, with more than 163,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

October 2009 Regional Sales and Price Activity*

Regional and Condo Sales Data Not Seasonally Adjusted

Median Price

per cent Change in Price from Prior Month

per cent Change in Price from Prior Year

per cent Change in Sales from Prior Month

per cent Change in Sales from Prior Year

Oct-09

Sep-09

Oct-08

Sep-09

Oct-08

Statewide

Calif. (sf)

$297,500

0.3%

-3.2%

5.9%

1.0%

Calif. (condo)

$267,520

-1.0%

-3.6%

5.5%

9.4%

C.A.R. Region

High Desert

$118,580

0.6%

-23.3%

-3.0%

-1.1%

Los Angeles

$346,030

-1.6%

-5.6%

-5.6%

1.8%

Monterey Region

$300,860

-2.0%

-10.6%

19.0%

11.6%

Monterey County

$240,000

4.3%

-15.8%

20.9%

5.9%

Santa Cruz County

$515,000

-3.6%

3.0%

15.1%

26.8%

Northern California

$264,220

0.2%

-6.3%

11.1%

16.5%

Northern Wine Country

$366,260

6.9%

-1.0%

4.7%

-11.6%

Orange County

$490,290

-1.3%

0.0%

0.1%

4.0%

Palm Springs/Lower Desert

$164,390

2.9%

-20.2%

8.7%

3.5%

Riverside/San Bernardino

$171,600

-0.5%

-18.3%

4.5%

-14.7%

Sacramento

$188,110

2.1%

-4.5%

5.2%

-18.4%

San Diego

$378,540

-1.9%

3.5%

4.9%

-4.3%

San Francisco Bay

$551,090

2.8%

5.8%

-0.1%

13.1%

San Luis Obispo

$372,090

-4.5%

-4.7%

24.3%

7.8%

Santa Barbara County

$418,750

-1.1%

26.4%

-2.2%

-9.2%

Santa Barbara South Coast

$970,000

29.3%

12.5%

-5.9%

11.1%

North Santa Barbara County

$240,220

-2.7%

-3.0%

0.0%

-21.1%

Santa Clara

$590,000

6.7%

7.3%

-4.7%

24.6%

Ventura

$441,740

0.0%

3.3%

19.8%

10.4%

na – not available

* Based on closed escrow sales of single‑family, detached homes only (no condos). Movements in sales prices should not be interpreted as measuring changes in the cost of a standard home. Prices are influenced by changes in cost and changes in the characteristics and size of homes actually sold.

sf = single‑family, detached home

Source: CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Median Prices By Region – Current Month vs. Year Ago

Oct-09

Sep-09

Oct-08

Statewide

Calif. (sf)

$297,500

$296,610

r

$307,210

r

Calif. (condo)

$267,520

$270,170

$277,590

r

C.A.R. Region

High Desert

$118,580

$117,820

$154,660

Los Angeles

$346,030

$351,680

$366,520

Monterey Region

$300,860

$307,140

$336,630

Monterey County

$240,000

$230,000

$285,000

Santa Cruz County

$515,000

$534,000

$500,000

Northern California

$264,220

$263,620

r

$281,910

r

Northern Wine Country

$366,260

$342,620

$369,890

Orange County

$490,290

$496,790

$490,360

Palm Springs/Lower Desert

$164,390

$159,810

$206,050

Riverside/San Bernardino

$171,600

$172,420

$209,990

Sacramento

$188,110

$184,200

$196,920

San Diego

$378,540

$386,050

$365,580

r

San Francisco Bay

$551,090

$536,080

$520,920

San Luis Obispo

$372,090

$389,530

$390,480

r

Santa Barbara County

$418,750

$423,330

$331,250

r

Santa Barbara South Coast

$970,000

$750,000

$862,500

r

North Santa Barbara County

$240,220

$246,870

$247,660

Santa Clara

$590,000

$553,000

$549,940

Ventura

$441,740

$441,670

$427,650

na – not available

r – revised

Source: CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

