Calacanis: Here's How Bing Can Kill Google And Shut Murdoch Up Once And For All

Jason Calacanis floats a solution to some perennial problems:



How Bing might actually be able to gain some serious market share against Google

How Murdoch might stop trashing Google for sending him boatloads of traffic for free

Here’s Jason:

Not sure if you read Rupert Murdoch’s comments today that Newscorp

will probably block the Google search spider from indexing their news

sites soon. Essentially this means that you would no longer see the

Wall Street Journal in Google results. Sounds crazy huh? Suspend

disbelief for a moment please because it’s actually genius and it’s

actually worked already (in Korea!).

In fact, a couple of weeks ago we had this *exact* discussion on This

Week in Startups. Essentially, I put forth a simple strategy for

Microsoft to pursue with Bing in which they would go to content

providers like the New York Times or Wall Street Journal and offer

them 50% more revenue then they are currently getting from Google

search referrals to be exclusively indexed in Bing.

This is 100% legal and, in fact, Google encourages people who don’t

like how they do business to opt out of the Google index (they can do

that because they are so huge and because they don’t like to be evil).

So, for a moment, imagine a world where Bing could say in their TV commercials:

“Want to search the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and

3,894 other newspapers and magazine?”

“Well, then don’t go to Google because they don’t have them!”

“Go to Bing, home of quality content you can trust!”

Background Videos

===============

1. Video of me describing this strategy with Lon and Tyler two weeks

ago: http://bit.ly/2nOzNo

2. Video of Rupert’s comments today: http://bit.ly/1gUBTD

Questions

===============

a) If 1,000 major publications pursued this strategy, would it work?

b) If you would only search the top 1,000 newspapers and magazines on

Bing, would you use it? How often?

c) What is the percentage chance this will happen (I need a #), and why?

Here are our answers to Jason’s questions:

a) If 1,000 major publications pursued this strategy, would it work?

The more the merrier, but it’s still a long shot. People don’t go to Google News looking for specific publications. They would therefore have to remember to switch to Bing to find these specific publications–which is a bigger leap than you might think. All the publications would have to agree to be exclusive, and they’d all have to switch at once. And even still, as long as Reuters and AP were in there, most searchers wouldn’t even notice the loss.

b) If you would only search the top 1,000 newspapers and magazines on

Bing, would you use it? How often?

I personally don’t use Google News much–I go direct to the sites or use Google proper. If I did use Google News and I felt like the results were really lacking, I might switch. Unlikely, though.

c) What is the percentage chance this will happen (I need a #), and why?

10%. The news organisations would lose a TON of traffic if they blocked Google. Microsoft’s payments would therefore have to be huge to offset this. The news orgs are talking tough right now, but I suspect that, when push comes to shove, they’ll keep their fingers crossed that all their competitors make the switch while they themselves don’t.



