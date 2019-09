The early Bronx cheers are turning into raves…





Why Facebook just lost half its value–Buzz is better. Hands down.

Scoble’s post attached is much easier to read in Google Buzz than Facebook.

Facebook has literally just lost half its value.

Read more Jason Calacanis here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.