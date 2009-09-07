Buy Bernie Madoff's Beach House For $9 Million

The U.S. Marshals Service has put another Madoff bauble on the block.



It’s a beach house in Montauk, Long Island. It’s yours for $9 million.

Here’s the description from Corcoran Group:

This magnificent Montauk home, perched just above the dune’s edge, spans 182′ along the area’s Gold Coast. With its proximity to the ocean, the 3,000 sq. ft. shingled beach home is an extraordinarily rare offering. Built in the early 80s, this once-in-a-lifetime property offers a dramatic great room with a soaring two-story fireplace of Montauk stone framed by polished wide-plank pine flooring. Virtually every space in the home offers panoramic views of the beach. The expansive open floor plan spills out to generous deck space and the pool, beyond which a gentle path leads to Montauk’s sandy beach – the most beautiful on Long Island’s East End. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office make this the ocean retreat you’ve been dreaming about.

Take the tour! >

Bernie's Beach House Bernie's Driveway Bernie's Beach House (From Beach) Bernie's Pool Bernie's Dune Grass Bernie's Living Room Bernie's Dining Room Furniture to be auctioned, too! Bernie's Kitchen Bernie's Porch Bernie's Bed (Furniture sold separately) Bernie's Bathroom Bernie's Sweeping Stairs Bernie's Realtors (Actually, the U.S. Marshals Service's realtors...)

