Business Insider Launches Cool New Feature: "The Tape"

We got sick of our RSS reader. So we built a more convenient web-based one. And you can use it, too!



It’s called “The Tape“. There’s a link to it toward the right of our navigation bar above (also illustrated at the far right of the image below, in the black link bar). The link says “TAPE“.

The Tape works like a Bloomberg terminal. It pulls in headlines from a boatload of sources that we like to read, broken down into the different subject areas. Each of our verticals (SAI, Clusterstock, etc.), also has its own Tape, so if you’re only interested in tech news, you can just read SAI’s. The main TAPE rolls up all the headlines in the verticals.

See SAI’s TAPE in the sub-nav below (right, bottom)? Click the image to see the live version.

Some headlines in The Tape link to stories on Business Insider (our stories and those of our content partners). The rest of the headlines link directly to the source sites. The headlines appear in chronological order, as on a Bloomberg. Right now, you have to refresh to get new stories. We’ll roll out an automated version at some point soon.

See an interesting headline? Just click and you’re there (on the site where the story was published). If you have something you want to say about the story here on Business Insider, you can click the comment bubble at the end of the headline and speak your piece. (And if enough people click on a particular story, we’ll put an excerpt on one of our rivers, where everyone else will see it.)

The content creators we read like The Tape because it spreads awareness of stories and offers an easy way for readers to get to them. So if you’re writing great business content and think your stuff should be in The Tape, please let us know.

Here’s what The Tape looks like. Click the image to see the real thing:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.