Buffett On Everything

QUICK: GOOD MORNING CARL GOOD MORNING GUYS YES THIS MORNING WE’RE

JOINED BY A SPECIAL GUEST WE’VE BEEN LISTENING TO WARREN BUFFETT AND

CHARLIE MUNGER AND BILL GATES ALL MORNING LONG ALL WEEKEND LONG WE’VE

PROBABLY ASKED THEM EVERY QUESTION WE COULD UNDER THE SUN BUT ANOTHER

DAY MEANS ANOTHER SET OF HEADLINES SO WE THOUGHT WHILE WE WERE IN OMAHA

COULDN’T HELP BUT TRY AND GET THE ORACLE OF OMAHA, OMAHA’S MOST FAMOUS

SON TO MAYBE SIT DOWN WITH US SO MR BUFFETT THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR

SITTING DOWN WITH US

BUFFETT: MY PLEASURE

QUICK: YOU SAID AT THE MEETING THAT YOU READ FIVE PAPERS A DAY

BUFFETT: AT LEAST

QUICK: YEAH AT LEAST FIVE PAPERS A DAY I KNOW WE’VE PROBABLY ASKED YOU

EVERY QUESTION UNDER THE SUN BUT I THOUGHT WITH THESE NEW HEADLINES WE

COULD GO THROUGH SOME OF THEM AND GET YOUR THOUGHTS

BUFFETT: OK

QUICK: OK LET’S START THINGS OFF WITH THE WALL STREET JOURNAL I

BROUGHT FIVE OR SIX PAPERS TO GIVE YOU A QUICK QUIZ OFF OF SOME OF THESE

THINGS FIRST OF ALL YOU ARE ALL OVER THE PAPERS WITH THE MEETING A LOT

OF PAPERS HAVE COME OUT THIS ONE ON THE FRONT OF THE JOURNAL SAYS SLUMP

HAS DEALT BUFFETT A RATHER ROUGH HAND INSIDE IT SAYS BUFFETT IT SAYS

BUFFETT PLAYS DOWN HOOPLA AND HOPE BUT THE THING THAT I SAW WAS THAT

DEPENDING ON WHICH PAPER YOU PICK UP AND WHICH HEADLINE YOU READ SOME

SAY THAT YOU ARE VERY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE FUTURE OTHERS SAY YOU ARE

VERY CONCERNED WHAT’S THE RIGHT TAKE

BUFFETT: MAYBE THEY BOTH HAVE GOT IT RIGHT I’M 100% ENORMOUSLY

OPTIMISTIC OF THE FUTURE OF THE COUNTRY OVER TIME THERE IS NO WAY YOU

CAN BET AGAINST AMERICA AND WIN AND YOU KNOW JUST LOOK BACK AT A COUPLE

HUNDRED YEARS AGO THE WAY PEOPLE WERE LIVING AND HOW THEY LIVE NOW WE

ARE NOT ANY SMARTER THAN A COUPLE HUNDRED YEARS AGO WE HAVE THE SAME

LAND AND EVERYTHING ELSE BUT WE’VE UNLEASHED HUMAN POTENTIAL AND WE

CONTINUE TO DO SO 20 YEARS FROM NOW 50 YEARS FROM NOW YOUR

CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN WILL LIVE FAR BETTER THAN YOU LIVE BUT ON THE

SHORT TERM THINGS ARE GOING TO BE TOUGH FOR A WHILE AND WE SEE NO REAL

PICK UP IN A WHOLE VARIETY OF BUSINESSES WE HAVE BUT THEY’LL BE DOING

FINE IN A FEW YEARS I DON’T WHETHER THEY WILL BE DOING FINE IN THREE

MONTHS, SIX MONTHS, TWO YEARS I KNOW THEY’LL BE DOING FINE IN FIVE YEARS

AND I HOPE THEY WILL BE DOING FINE IN FIVE MONTHS BUT I DON’T KNOW THE

ANSWER OF EXACTLY WHEN

QUICK: YOU SAY YOU DON’T SEE ANY REAL SIGN OF PICK UP HAVE YOU SEEN ANY

SIGN OF A SLOWING IN THE RATE OF DECLINE OR ANY SIGNS OF A BOTTOM I

GUESS

BUFFETT: WELL CERTAINLY IN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE IN IMPORTANT PARTS

OF THE COUNTRY LIKE CALIFORNIA WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN IN A NOSEDIVE A YEAR

AGO AND SIX MONTHS AGO SEEING A LOT MORE ACTIVITY PARTICULARLY IN MEDIUM

TO LOWER PRICED HOMES LOWER MORTGAGE RATES HELP CALIFORNIA HAD A SPECIAL

PROGRAM TO HELP HOUSES ARE MOVING AND NOW CALIFORNIA IS A VERY BIG AREA

SO STOCKTON IS NOT THE SAME AS SAN FRANCISCO BUT THERE’S A LOT OF

ACTIVITY AND I WOULD SAY THAT THE PRICES HAVE TENDED TO stabilise IN

PLACES LIKE THAT WHEREAS IN SOUTH FLORIDA YOU STILL HAVE A HUGE SUPPLY

SO BUT IT’S GETTING BETTER

QUICK: OK IN THE FINANCIAL TIMES THIS MORNING THE LEAD STORY IS ABOUT

CITIGROUP AND BANK OF AMERICA HOW THEY ARE EACH WORKING ON PLANS TO

RAISE 10 BILLION DOLLARS IN ADDITIONAL CAPITAL TODAY WAS SUPPOSED TO BE

THE DAY WE’D BE GETTING THE STRESS TEST RESULTS YOU HAVE STAKES IN THREE

OUT OF THE NINETEEN BANKS UNDERGOING THE STRESS TEST WELLS FARGO SUN

TRUST US BANK CORP

BUFFETT: RIGHT

QUICK: DO YOU KNOW THE OUTCOME OF THE STRESS TEST FOR ANY OF THEM

BUFFETT: NO

QUICK: WHAT DO YOU YOU’VE SAID IN THE PAST THAT YOU’VE DONE YOUR OWN

STRESS TEST

BUFFETT: YEAH WE’VE GOT VERY APPRECIABLE MONEY IN THEM SO WE KNOW THE

BUSINESS MODEL OF TWO OF THOSE THREE QUITE WELL THE THIRD I DON’T KNOW

THAT WELL

QUICK: WHICH DON’T YOU KNOW

BUFFETT: I KNOW US BANK AND WELLS FARGO I DON’T KNOW THE BUSINESS MODEL

OF SUN TRUST THAT WELL SO I CAN’T TALK ABOUT SUN TRUST INTELLIGENTLY BUT

I CAN TELL YOU THAT US BANK CORP AND WELLS FARGO ARE EXTREMELY STRONG

BANKS THEY HAVE TERRIFIC EARNING POWER AND EARNING POWERS IS ENORMOUSLY

IMPORTANT IN WHAT HAPPENS TO A BUSINESS IN THE FUTURE AND YOU COULDN’T

HAVE TWO BETTER BANKS VIRTUALLY POSITIONED THAN THOSE TWO FOR FUTURE

EARNINGS THINGS COULD GET A LOT LOT WORSE AND THOSE COMPANIES WOULD COME

THROUGH FINE

QUICK: DOES THAT MEAN YOU DON’T THINK THE GOVERNMENT WILL MAKE THEM

RAISE ADDITIONAL FUNDS OR ONCE THINGS END UP IN WASHINGTON YOU DON’T

KNOW WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN

BUFFETT: I DON’T KNOW WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN

QUICK: RIGHT OK LET’S TALK ABOUT THE FRONT PAGE THIS MORNING OR AT

LEAST THE BUSINESS SECTION OF THE NEW YORK TIMES IT’S GOT TALK ABOUT HOW

OVER THE WEEKEND DESPITE OBAMA TRYING TO GET PEOPLE TO GO OUT AND BUY

CARS MADE IN DETROIT THEY SAW LITTLE SIGNS OF A BUMP IN CHRYSLERS SALES

OVER THE WEEKEND CHRYSLER OBVOUSLY AT THIS POINT IN BANKRUPTCY WHAT ARE

SOME OF THE AFTERSHOCKS SOME OF THE UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES THAT COULD

COME UP FROM PUTTING CHRYSLER IN BANKRUPTCY AND THEN WHAT HAPPENS TO GM

BUFFETT: WELL I THINK YOU KNOW IT IS TOUGH TO BE IN BANKRUPTCY IF YOU

ARE NOT IN IT VERY LONG AND THAT IS THE HOPE OF EVERYBODY 60 DAYS OR

SOMETHING LIKE THAT THE DISRUPTION IS LESS BUT IT OBVIOUSLY HAS TO WORRY

DEALERS IT WORRIES CONSUMERS AND NOW THE GOVERNMENT THEY’D STANDBY THE

WARRANTIES AND EVERYTHING SO I DON’T THINK PEOPLE SHOULD BE WORRIED BUT

THEY MAY WORRY EVEN THOUGH THEY STAND BY THE WARRANTIES THAT THE FELLOW

THAT HAS BEEN SERVICING THEIR CAR OVER THE YEARS WON’T BE AROUND SO IT’S

VERY IMPORTANT FOR CHRYSLER TO GET OUT OF BANKRUPTCY VERY QUICKLY AND

THAT DEPENDS ON THE BANKRUPTCY JUDGE

QUICK: THERE ARE SOME TALK OUT THERE THAT THE BONDHOLDERS SHOULD ACCEPT

THE DEAL THAT HAS BEEN PUSHED DOWN ARE YOU SYMPATHETIC TO THAT

BUFFETT: WELL I AM SYMPATHETIC TO BOTH SIDES THE BONDHOLDERS BOUGHT A

SECURE BOND IF I HAVE A FIRST MORTGAGE ON MY HOUSE THERE AND THE FIRST

MORTGAGE IS FOR HALF WHAT THE HOUSE IS WORTH AND SOMEBODY SAYS I WANT

YOU TO TAKE A BIG HAIRCUT BECAUSE I’VE GOT SOME CREDIT CARD DEBT

SOMEWHERE ELSE THAT’S GOT PROBLEMS IN TERMS OF FUTURE LENDING I MEAN IF

PRIORITIES DON’T MEAN ANYTHING THAT’S GOING TO DISRUPT LENDING PRACTICES

IN THE FUTURE ON THE OTHER HAND THEY HAVE A FEW PEOPLE STANDING IN THE

WAY OF SOMETHING THAT HAS SO MUCH IMPORTANCE TO THE WHOLE COUNTRY I CAN

SEE WHY PEOPLE ON THE OTHER SIDE WOULD BE VERY UPSET GIVING UP

PRIORITIES IN LENDING ABANDONING THAT PRINCIPAL WOULD HAVE A WHOLE LOT

OF CONSEQUENCES

QUICK: A LOT OF BAD CONSEQUENCES DOWN THE ROAD

BUFFETT: I THINK IT WOULD IF WE WANT TO ENCOURAGE LENDING IN THIS

COUNTRY WE DON’T WANT TO SAY TO SOMEBODY WHO LENDS AND GETS A SECURED

POSITION THAT THAT SECURED POSITION DOESN’T MEAN ANYTHING SO IT’S A

TOUGH PROBLEM BOTH WAYS

QUICK: BACK IN STUDIO JOE AND CARL ARE BOTH STANDING BY AND OUR GUEST

HOST IS SENATOR JUDD GREGG, JOE YOU HAVE A QUESTION AS WELL

KERNEN: I DO LET’S KEEP DOING THIS WITH THE NEWSPAPERS I AM LOOKING AT

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL I SEE THE CHERRY COKE THAT LOOKS TO BE YOURS I

CAN SEE YOUR HAND YOUR BRIDGE HAND AND I SEE THE WAY YOU’VE GOT A SEVEN

AND AN EIGHT OF HEARTS AND THEN YOU’VE GOT EVERYTHING GOING SORT OF IN

SEQUENCE I WONDER A. DO YOU REMEMBER IF YOU DID WELL WITH THAT HAND AND

B. THE ARTICLE ABOVE IT WARREN

BUFFETT: WELL IF YOU DON’T KNOW WHETHER I DID WELL OR NOT I AM GOING TO

TELL YOU THAT I DID WELL REGARDLESS

KERNEN: YEAH I DON’T KNOW IN THE PAST YOU HAVE SAID TO RETURN TO SOME

OF THE CAPITAL GAINS RATES AND THE DIVIDEND RATES AND THE MARGINAL RATES

OF THE 90S NOT A BIG DEAL FOR THE CORPORATIONS YOU ARE OK WITH THAT THIS

LATEST PROPOSAL TO TAX CORPORTATIONS CISCO FOR EXAMPLE THINKS THIS IS

NOT A GREAT IDEA AND IT IS GOING TO HURT US CORPORATIONS CAN YOU WEIGH

IN ON WHETHER YOU HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THIS MOVE

BUFFETT: WELL BUT I CAN’T TALK ABOUT ALL OF THE DETAILS OF THIS BILL

BECAUSE I DON’T KNOW IT BUT I WOULD SAY THIS WE ARE GOING TO RAISE

PROBABLY AT MOST 2.3 TRILLION AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL IN TAXES SO WE WERE

RAISING CLOSE TO 2.6 TRILLION JUST A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO AND YOU KNOW

WHAT WE ARE GOING TO SPEND SO ONE WAY OR ANOTHER WE ARE GOING TO NEED

MORE TAXES DOWN THE ROAD THERE’S NO MAGIC WAND ON THIS AND THE QUESTION

IS WHERE SHOULD THEY COME FROM AND ANYBODY WHO IS THE TARGET OFANY

INCREASES WILL BE BACK IN WASHINGTON SCREAMING SO THE COUNTRY CAN TAKE

HIGHER TAX RATES WE DID EXTREMELY WELL IN THE 60S AND THE 90S WITH TAX

RATES CONSIDERABLY HIGHER IN MANY AREAS THAN NOW SO I THINK IT IS A

QUESTION OF WHO GETS SOCKED AND WHEN THE ONE THING I KNOW IS IF WE KEEP

RAISING 2.3 TRILION A YEAR WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A MASSIVE DEFICITS FOR A

LONG LONG TIME AND THOSE HAVE CONSEQUENCES AS WELL

GREGG: MR BUFFETT IF I COULD ASK YOU WHAT DO YOU DO ABOUT THE DEBT IF

YOU ARE GOING TO EXPLODE THE DEBT HERE IT IS REALLY LIKE CHASING YOUR

TAIL TO TRY TO CATCH UP WITH REVENUES WHEN YOU HAVE A DEBT RATIO GOING

UP TO 80% OF GDP IS THAT SUSTAINABLE AND IF WE’RE LOOKING AT 5-6% 4-5%

IN DEFICITS FOR THE NEXT 10 YEARS AND THE DEBT RATIO JUMPING FROM 40%

TO 80% IN THE LONG RUN HOW DO YOU GET YOURSELF OUT FROM UNDERNEATH THAT

TYPE OF A DEBT SITUATION AND THE SPENDING THAT IS DRIVING THAT DEBT

BUFFETT: WELL AT SOME POINT YOU HAVE TO HAVE TAX REVENUES THAT ARE A

WHOLE LOT CLOSER TO EXPENDITURES AND YOU CAN GET THAT IN TWO WAYS AND

BOTH WAYS ARE UNPLEASANT BUT THE IF YOU DON’T GET IT THE CONSEQUENCES

ARE UNPLEASANT AS WELL YOU MENTIONED GOING TO 80% IT WILL GO A LOT

HIGHER THAN THAT UNLESS AT SOME POINT YOU GET MORE OF A BALANCE BETWEEN

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES AND WE STARTED FROM A FAIRLY LOW DEBT POSITION

AND OF COURSE WE CAME OUT OF WWII WITH WELL OVER 100% A COUNTRY THAT

CONTINUOUSLY EXPANDS ITS DEBT AS A PERCENTAGE OF GDP AND RAISES MUCH OF

THE MONEY ABROAD TO FINANCE THAT AT SOME POINT IT IS GOING TO INFLATE

ITS WAY OUT OF THE BURDEN OF THAT DEBT I MEAN EVERY COUNTRY THAT’S

DENOMINATED ITS DEBT IN ITS OWN CURRENCY AND FOUND ITSELF WITH

UNCOMFORTABLE AMOUNTS OF DEBT RELATIVE TO THE REST OF THE WORLD IN THE

END INFLATE AND THAT BECOMES A TAX ON EVERBODY THAT HAS FIX DOLLAR

INVESTMENTS

QUINTANILLA: ONE QUICK QUESTION ON EMPLOYMENT THE CHRYSLER BANKRUPTCY

LAST WEEK THIS MORNING FILENES BASEMENT IS SAID TO BE FILING CHAPTER 11

THE BOSTON GLOBE MAY SHUT DOWN IN THE COMING DAYS I WONDER IF YOU THINK

THOSE TYPE OF ACTIONS WILL POSE A RENEWED THREAT TO THE ECONOMY OR

WHETHER WE CAN GRIND THROUGH SOME SORT OF JOBLESS RECOVERY LIKE WE HAD

IN THE 90S

BUFFETT: WELL WE’RE GOING TO FACE MORE UNEMPLOYMENT AND WHO KNOWS WHERE

IT IS GOING TO TOP OUT IT WILL TOP OUT EVENTUALLY YOU KNOW WE HAVE HIT

DOUBLE DIGITS IN THE PAST WE HAVE A WONDERFUL ECONOMY OVER TIME THE

MARKETS OVER SHOOT PEOPLE MAKE MISTAKES IT’S NOT PERFECT AT ALL TIME BUT

WE HAVE 6 PANICS IN THE 19TH CENTURY AND THE GREAT DEPRESSION IN THE

20TH CENTURY AND ALL KINDS OF RECESSIONS WE DO COME OUT OF THEM HOW FAST

WE COME OUT OF THEM DEPENDS TO SOME EXTENT ON THE WISDOM OF THE POLICIES

IN WASHINGTON BUT THE BIGGEST THING THAT BRINGS US OUT OF THEM IS THAT

WE HAVE A SYSTEM THAT WORKS VERY WELL OVER TIME EVEN THOUGH IT GETS

DUMBED UP PERIODICALLY IT IS DUMBED UP RIGHT NOW BUT WE WILL COME OUT OF

IT WELL WHETHER THE GOVERNMENT DOES IT EXECTLY RIGHT OR NOT BUT

GOVERNEMNT POLICY IS ENORMOUSLY IMPORTANT WE WILL HAVE MORE UNEMPLOYMENT

WE WON’T HAVE MORE UNEMPLOYMENT FIVE YEARS FROM NOW I’LL GUARANTEE THAT

I THINK IT WILL APPRECIABLY LESS WHEN IT TURNS I DONT KNOW

QUICK: WE HAVE THAT JOBS NUMBER COMING UP ON FRIDAY HARD TO SAY EXACTLY

WHAT HAPPENS THERE IF THAT NUMBER FALLS BELOW 500,000 I BELIEVE THE

ESTIMATES SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 500 AND 700 THOUSAND JOBS THAT WILL HAVE

BEEN STRIPPED FROM THE ECONOMY AGAIN OVER THAT LAST MONTH IF IT IS BELOW

500,000 IS IT TOO SOON TO START CELEBRATING THE IDEA THAT WE ARE

REACHING THE END

BUFFETT: YEAH IT WOULD BE TOO SOON WE’RE NOT REACHING THE END AT SOME

POINT WE ARE GOING TO REACH THE END AND I DON’T KNOW WHEN THAT WILL BE

BUT I KNOW THAT MAY 4TH IN TERMS OF THE FIGURES WE ARE GETTING ON ALL OF

OUR BUSINESSES YOU KNOW THE AMERICAN ECONOMY IS SLOW VERY SLOW AND AT

THE MOMENT STILL GETTING SLOWER BUT THAT WILL TURN AND I CAN’T PREDICT

WHEN I HOPE IT WILL BE VERY SOON

QUICK: ANOTHER STORY OVER THE WEEKEND IN BARRONS RON BARRON WAS

INTERVIEWED HE SAID THIS IS THE MOST ATTRACTIVE TIME IN HIS LIFE TO BE

AN INVESTOR DO YOU AGREE WITH THAT

BUFFETT: WELL I WOULD SAY IT IS AMONG THE MORE ATTRACTIVE BUT 1974 AND

1975 THE STOCKS WE FAR CHEAPER THEN INCIDENTLY THE BEST YEAR THE DOW THE

S&P EVER HAD IN MY INVESTING LIFETIME WAS THE YEAR OF RECESSION IN 1954

PEOPLE DON’T REMEMBER THESE THINGS SO YOU DON’T NOT BUY STOCKS JUST

BECAUSE BUSINESS IS LOUSY AT THE TIME THAT MAY BE THE VERY BEST TIME TO

BUY STOCKS IN 1954 THE DOW WAS UP 50% AND THE COUNTRY WAS IN A RECESSION

IT WAS THE BEST YEAR I HAD IN MY LIFE AND I HAVE HAD OTHER GOOD YEARS IN

A RECESSION SO IT IS A BIG MISTAKE TO SAY BUSINESS IS BAD THEREFORE I

SHOULDN’T BUY STOCKS IT IS USUALLY THE TIME TO BUY STOCKS AND WHEN

EVERYTHING WAS WONDERFUL IT IS NOT USUALLY A VERY GOOD TIME TO BUY

STOCKS BUT I DON’T KNOW WHEN IT WILL TURN AND THE UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBER

THE JOB LAYOFFS THIS MONTH OR THE REPORT WE GET ABOUT LAST MONTH IT IS

AN INTERESTING STATISTIC BUT IT WON’T TELL YOU WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN IN

THE FOLLOWING MONTHS

QUICK: WHAT DO YOU WATCH IF THE JOBS NUMBER IS A LACKING INDICATOR

WHATS THE NUMBER THAT YOU WATCH MOST CLOSELY OUT OF ALL YOUR LINES OF

BUSINESSES

BUFFETT: HOUSING IS SO IMPORTANT IT LED US INTO THIS IT WAS THE HOUSING

BUBBLE THAT PRICKED A LOT OF OTHER BUBBLES BUT IT WAS A HUGE BUBBLE I AM

VERY INTERESTED IN SOMETHING LIKE HOUSING STARTS BECAUSE WE ARE GOING

TO FORM MAYBE A MILLION 300.000 HOUSEHOLDS A YEAR AND THEY’RE GOING TO

LIVE SOMEPLACE AND IF WE ARE BUILDING 2 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS A YEAR WE ARE

GOING TO HAVE TROUBLE DOWN THE ROAD THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT WE WERE DOING A

FEW YEARS AGO IF WE’RE BUILDING 500,000 WE ARE HEATING UP THAT INVENTORY

AND THE FASTER WE HEAT UP THAT INVENTORY THE BETTER OFF WE ARE THAT’S

WHY IT IS REALLY NOT A GOOD IDEA TO HAVE ANY BIG PREMIUM TO INDUCE

PEOPLE TO BUY NEW HOUSES WE DON’T NEED NEW HOUSES WE NEED TO MOVE THE

HOUSES WE’VE GOT AROUND WHEN THAT GETS DONE AND WE HIT EQUILIBRIUM THE

WORLD WILL CHANGE IN A BIG WAY

KERNEN: MR BUFFETT I THINK A LOT OF BUSINESS PEOPLE TAKE A LOT OF

SOLACE WHEN YOU TALK TO PRESIDENT OBAMA WHEN YOU TALK TO HIS PEOPLE AND

I THINK PRESIDENT OBAMA APPRECIATED YOUR SUPPORT DURING THE ELECTION AND

USES YOUR NAME AT TIMES TO SAY WELL WARREN BUFFETT WE’VE TALK TO HIM

ABOUT THINGS AND HE AGREES WITH HOW WE FEEL ABOUT THIS BUT THEN THERE

WAS A TIME WHEN HE MENTIONED WELLS FARGO AND HE SAID WELL WARREN BUFFETT

HAS A BIG INVESTMENT IN WELLS FARGO I’M JUST WONDERING DO YOU STILL TALK

TO THE PRESIDENT ON THINGS HAVE YOU SPOKEN TO HIM SINCE THE ELECTION

BUFFETT: I’VE WAVED AT HIM ONCE OR TWICE AT PUBLIC EVENTS AND I HAVE

SPOKEN TO HIM ONCE

KERNEN: DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU’RE A CONFIDANT ON

BUFFETT: I’M SORRY JOE I WILL CORRECT THAT YOU SAID SINCE THE ELECTION

I HAVE SPOKEN TO HIM MORE OFTEN THAN THAT SINCE THE ELECTION I HAVE

SPOKEN TO HIM ONCE SINCE HE HAS BEEN IN OFFICE

KERNEN: WHEN YOU DISAGREED WITH HIM ON TRYING TO DO TOO MUCH ON CAP AND

TRADE OR WHATEVER OR THE WELLS FARGO COMMENT IS ONE THAT STICKS IN MY

MIND WHEN HE SAID WARREN BUFFETT HAS A BIG INVESTMENT IN WELLS FARGO

IMPLYING THAT YOU WERE TALKING YOUR BOOK WHEN YOU WERE TALKING THE BANKS

DID THAT CAUSE ANY CONSERMATION IN YOU AT THAT POINT

BUFFETT: I DON’T THINK I’LL EVER TALK ABOUT WHAT I TALK TO THE

PRESIDENT ABOUT BUT I WILL CONFIRM I HAD ONE CONVERSATION WITH HIM LOOK

THE TRUTH IS WE DO HAVE A BIG INVESTMENT IN WELLS FARGO I HAVE OWNED

WELLS FARGO SINCE 1991 I’LL OWN IT PROBABLY 5 TO 10 YEARS FROM NOW SO IT

DOESN’T REALLY MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE TO ME WHETHER WELLS FARGO STOCK GOES

UP OR DOWN IN A DAY OR A WEEK OR A MONTH IT IS ENORMOUSLY IMPORTANT TO

ME HOW THEY CONDUCT THEIR BUSINESS AND I THINK THEY HAVE DONE AN

INCREDIBLY GOOD JOB OF RUNNING THEIR BUSINESS THEY’VE GOT THE LOWEST

COST MONEY IN THE COUNTRY THEY’VE GOT THE GREATEST COMMUNITY BANKING

SYSTEM THAT THE WORLD’S EVER SEEN AND INCIDENTALLY ONE THE GOVERNMENT

NEEDED TO DO SOMETHING WITH PROBABLY THE FOURTH LARGEST BANK IN DEPOSITS

WITH WACHOVIA THEY TRANSFERRED IT OVER TO WELLS FARGO AND THEY DIDN’T

HAVE TO PUT UP A DIME OF GUARANTEES OR MONEY BY THE FDIC SO THE

GOVERNMENT OBVIOUSLY HAD TO THINK PRETTY WELL OF WELLS FARGO AT THE TIME

GREGG: MR BUFFETT YOU MENTIONED THIS ISSUE OF PRIORITIZATION OF DEBT

WHICH IS A HUGE ISSUE AND AS YOU KNOW THE CONGRESS IS DEALING WITH THIS

ISSUE OF CRAMDOWN WHICH BASICALLY ALLOWS BANKRUPTCY COURTS TO REWRITE

THE PRIORITIZATION OF DEBT I WOULD BE INTERESTED IN YOUR THOUGHTS ON

THAT IT SEEMS TO MEAN THAT FOLLOWING UP ON YOUR BASIC THEORY THE

CRAMDOWN WOULD UNDERMINE THE PRIORITIZATION OF DEBT SUBSTANTIALLY

BUFFETT: WELL IF I WERE LENDING MONEY IN ANY FORM BUT CERTAINLY IF I

WERE LENDING MONEY IN HOUSING AND I HAVE SEEN PEOPLE COURTS UNILATERALLY

CHANGE A LOT OF THE DEBT I WOULD BE A LITTLE MORE CAREFUL ABOUT HOW I

LENT MONEY SO IT ANY TIME YOU GET INVOLVED AND THE SANCTITY OF CONTRACTS

YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE PEOPLE RELUNCTANT TO ENGAGE IN THOSE CONTRACTS IN

THE FUTURE AND YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THOSE KIND OF CONTRACTS MORE

EXPENSIVE BECAUSE SOMEBODY HAS TO BUILD IN THE COST OF LEGISLATION OR A

COURT LATER FOOLING AROUND WITH THEM

GREGG: OF COURSE THAT WAS THE POINT MADE BY DANIEL WEBSTER IN THE

DARTMOUTH COLLEGE CASE AS I RECALL SO I THINK THAT’S NICE TO HEAR

BUFFETT: WELL I AM GLAD I GOT AUTHORITY ON MY SIDE

QUINTANILLA: ONE LAST QUESTION I DON’T WANT TO GIVE YOU TOO HARD OF A

TIME ABOUT THE OP-ED THAT YOU WROTE IN THE TIMES LAST FALL BUT WE ALL

REMEMBER IT BUY AMERICAN I AM I WONDER IF YOU STAND BY WHAT YOU WROTE

FIRST OF ALL AND SECOND IF YOU FELT ANY PERSONAL OBLIGATION OR

RESPONSIBILITY TO TALK PEOPLE OFF THE LEDGE AT THE TIME IF ANY PART OF

THAT YOU TRYING TO DO SOME GREATER GOOD IF THAT MAKES ANY SENSE

BUFFETT: NO I WAS SAYING WHAT I WAS DOING AND I SAID I DON’T KNOW WHAT

THE STOCK MARKET IS GOING TO DO IN A WEEK OR A MONTH OR A YEAR BUT THE

TRUTH IS THAT I DID FEEL THAT EQUITIES OVER A 10 YEAR PERIOD WE ALMOST

CERTAIN TO BEAT A POLICY OF BUYING EITHER 10 YEAR BONDS OR BUYING

SHORT-TERM BONDS AND CONTINUING ROLL THEM WHICH A LOT PEOPLE WERE DOING

SO I THOUGHT PEOPLE WERE FOLLOWING FOOLISH POLICIES IF THEY REALLY WERE

COMMITTED TO BUYING LIKE I SAY THE 10 YEAR GOVERNMENT OR BUYING

SHORT-TERM BONDS AND ROLLING THEM THEY WERE GOING TO LOSE PURCHASING

POWER OVER TIME AND EQUITIES WERE GOING TO DO FINE OVER TIME I HAD NO

IDEA WHAT THEY’D DO IN THE SHORT TERM AND I STILL SAY THE SAME THING

QUICK: I WAS GOING TO ASK AS WE GOT INTO MARCH AND WE SAW SOME OF THOSE

LOWS DID THAT MAKE YOU FEEL EVEN MORE STRONGLY ABOUT THOSE POSITIONS

BUFFETT: OH SURE

QUICK: DID YOU CONTINUE BUYING

BUFFETT: THE CHEAPER THINGS GO THE BETTER I LIKE IT IF I COULD BUY THE

WHOLE AMERICAN ECONOMY AT THREE QUARTERS OF X INSTEAD OF X I FEEL BETTER

OFF PARTICULARLY WHEN I CAN PAIR IT WITH ROLLING IN TREASURY BILLS AT A

QUARTER per cent OR A HALF A per cent OR BUYING THE 10 YEAR AT 3% I KNOW

BUYING THE 10 YEAR AT 3% IS NOT GOING TO WORK OUT THAT WELL IN TERMS OF

PURCHASING POWER I KNOW THAT ROLLING TREASURY BILLS IS NOT GOING TO WORK

OUT IN TERMS OF PURCHASING POWER AND I THINK I KNOW THAT IF YOU BUY THE

AMERICAN ECONOMY AT 60% OF WHAT IT WAS SELLING FOR A FEW YEARS AGO AND

YOU GET A CROSS-SECTION OF COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT HIGHLY LEVERAGED OR

SOMETHING OF THAT SORT YOU ARE GOING TO DO WELL

QUICK: DOES THAT MEAN AS YOU GOT INTO MARCH YOU STEPPED UP OR CONTINUED

YOUR BUYING EITHER IN YOUR PERSONAL PORTFOLIO OR THROUGH BERKSHIRE

BUFFETT: THE CHEAPER THINGS HAVE BECOME THE MORE I WANTED TO BUY NOW IF

I RUN OUT OF GAS I RUN OUT OF GAS

QUICK: IN TERMS OF HOW MUCH CASH YOU HAVE ON HAND TO DO THOSE THINGS

BUFFETT: I LIKE MCDONALDS REDUCES THE PRICE OF HAMBURGERS TODAY I AM

GOING TO FEEL GOOD EVEN THOUGH I BOUGHT HAMBURGERS AT A DIFFERENT PRICE

YESTERDAY I MEAN I AM GOING TO BE BUYING HAMBURGERS EVERYDAY FOR THE

REST OF MY LIFE AND THE CHEAPER THEY GET THE BETTER I LIKE IT NOW

THERE’S NOTHING WRONG WITH AMERICAN BUSINESS OVER THE LONG TERM I MEAN

THE CONDITIONS THAT MADE IT WONDERFUL CONTINUE TO THE DOW JONES AVERAGE

STARTED THE 20TH CENTURY AT 66 AND ENDED AT 11,400 WE HAD A GREAT

DEPRESSION WORLD WARS ALL KINDS OF THINGS IT DOESN’T WORK PERFECTLY

EVERYDAY BUT IT WORKS OVER TIME

QUICK: ONE THING YOU ARE NOT GOING TO BE GETTING CHEAPER IS YOUR NEW

YORK TIMES THERE’S A STORY IN THE FINANCIAL TIMES TODAY TALKING ABOUT

HOW THE NEW YORK TIMES IS EXPECTED TO RAISE ITS NEWSTAND PRICES TO TWO

DOLLARS UP FROM A DOLLAR 50 DURING THE WEEK AND SIX DOLLARS FROM FIVE

DOLLARS OVER THE WEEKEND DO NEWSPAPERS HAVE A FUTURE YOU HAVE A STAKE IN

WASHINGTON POST

BUFFETT: UNFORTUNATELY THEY DON’T I LOVE NEWSPAPERS BUT IF THE NEW YORK

TIMES IS GOING TO SELL FOR TWO DOLLARS THE PRINT EDITION AND BE FREE ON

THE INTERNET THEN THAT’S A VERY UNSUSTAINABLE MODEL OVER TIME AND I

STILL READ THE PRINT EDITION BECAUSE I LIKE TO BUT IF I WAS A YOUNG

PERSON MAKING SOME LUSCIUOS SUM WHY WOULDN’T I GO TO THE INTERNET AND

READ IT FREE INSTEAD OF THE PRINT EDITION SO THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE TO

ANSWER THAT AT SOME POINT AND SO FAR IT HASN’T BEEN ANSWERED

QUICK: BUT YOU STILL ARE KEEPING A STAKE IN THE WASHINGTON POST

BUFFETT: YEAH I HAVE HAD THE WASHINGTON POST STOCK SINCE 1973 SO YOU

KNOW I AM IN THERE FOR KEEPS AND YOU KNOW THEY HAVE GOOD EDUCATIONAL

BUSINESS THEY HAVE A GOOD CABLE TV BUSINESS BUT NEWSPAPERS I MEAN IF MR

GUTTENBERG HAD COME UP WITH THE INTERNET INSTEAD OF MOVABLE TYPE BACK IN

THE LATE 15TH CENTURY AND FOR 400 YEARS WE HAD USED THE INTERNET FOR

NEWS AND ALL TYPES OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ALL KINDS OF EVERYTHING ELSE AND

I CAME ALONG ONE DAY AND SAID I HAVE GOT THIS WONDERFUL IDEA WE ARE

GOING TO CHOP DOWN SOME TREES UP IN CANADA AND SHIP THEM TO A PAPER MILL

WHICH WILL COST US A FORTUNE TO RUN THROUGH AND DELIVER NEWSPRINT AND

THEN WE’LL SHIP THAT DOWN TO SOME NEWSPAPER AND WE’LL HAVE A WHOLE BUNCH

OF PEOPLE STAYING UP ALL NIGHT WRITING UP THINGS AND THEN WE’LL SEND A

BUNCH OF KIDS OUT THE NEXT DAY ALL OVER TOWN DELIVERING THIS THING AND

WE ARE GOING TO REALLY WIPE OUT THE INTERNET WITH THIS IT AIN’T GOING TO

HAPPEN

QUICK: OK THERE’S A STORY TODAY IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL ABOUT AIG

TALK ABOUT HOW IT IS CLOSE TO THE SALE OF ITS JAPANESE HEADQUARTERS

BUILDING FOR ABOUT A BILLION DOLLARS THIS IS SIGNIFICANT BECAUSE THE

PAPER POINTS OUT THIS IS KIND OF SHOW OF THE DECLINE OF AIG IN ASIA YOU

KNOW AIG WELL HANK GREENBERG WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENED TO

AIG OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST FEW YEARS

BUFFETT: WELL ITS TRAGEDY I MEAN IT STARTED IN THE FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

BUSINESS THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH THEIR PROPERTY CASUALTY INSURANCE

BUSINESS WE WORK WITH THEM AND THEIR LIFE BUSINESS THEY PROBABLY HAD

MORE MISTAKES ON THE ASSET SIDE BUT THEY STILL HAVE A BIG POWERFUL LIFE

DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM THEY HAD A BLACK BOX AND THE BLACK BOX DELIVERED

LITTLE NUMBERS TO THEM THAT THEY LOVED YOU KNOW AND QUARTER BY QUARTER

AND THEN SOMEBODY LOOKED IN THE BLACK BOX AND THEY FOUND OUT IT WAS A

BLACK HOLE AND TENS AND TENS OF BILLIONS I WAS THERE IN SEPTEMBER WHEN

THEY THOUGHT THEIR PROBLEMS WERE 18 BILLION I THINK WAS THE EXACT NUMBER

THEY REALLY HAD NO CONCEPT OF HOW BIG THE TROUBLES WERE AND IT WAS A

HUGE HUGE BLACK HOLE AND THEY WERE MAKING BETS THEY DIDN’T UNDERSTAND

QUICK: WE HAVE JUST GOTTEN CONTACTED BY BANK OF AMERICA JUST CALLED IN

TO POINT OUT THAT THEY ARE DENYING THE FINANCIAL TIMES ARTICLE THAT WE

POINTED OUT BEFORE SAYING THAT THEY ARE DENYING THEY ARE SEEKING FRESH

CAPITAL GOT ANY THOUGHTS ON THAT

BUFFETT: WELL THE THING ABOUT BANK OF AMERICA IT HAS A WONDERFUL

DEPOSIT GATHERING SYSTEMN IT IS NOT QUITE AS WONDERFUL IN MY VIEW AS

WELLS BUT BANK OF AMERICA MIGHT DISAGREE WITH ME THEIR MONEY COSTS MORE

THAN WELLS BUT IT IS VERY CHEAP COMPARED TO SOME OF THE OTHER VERY LARGE

BANKS BANK OF AMERICA WAS BUILT ON THAT IF YOU GO BACK DECADES SO

THEY’VE GOT A WONDERFUL SYSTEM AND THEN THEY’VE GOT SOME ACTIVITIES THAT

MAYBE ARE LESS WONDERFUL BUT THEY DO HAVE A TERRIFIC BASE I DON’T WANT

TO COMMENT BEYOND THAT ON THAT I DON’T LOOK TO THE SPECIFICS OF BOFA AS

HARD AS I LOOK AT THE SPECIFICS OF WELLS BUT THERE IS A VERY GOOD

FUNDAMENTAL ASSET UNDERLYING BANK OF AMERICA

QUICK: IN YOUR OPINION WHAT HAPPENED THIS WEEKEND YOU HAD 35,00

SHAREHOLDERS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE MOST THAT HAVE EVER COME TO ONE OF

YOUR MEETINGS WHAT WAS THE MOST IMPORTANT TAKEAWAY FOR YOU

BUFFETT: WELL WE HAD A LOT OF FUN AND WE SOLD THEM A LOT OF GOODS WE

SELL THEM $180,000 WORTH OF CANDY WHICH WAS A RECORD WE HAD RECORD

NUMBERS AND I THINK PEOPLE HAD A GOOD TIME WE HAD GOOD WEATHER WE GOT

LUCKY ON THAT WE HAD A MUCH BETTER QUESTIONING SYSTEM THIS YEAR SO WE

HAD A MUCH HIGHER QUALITY OF BERKSHIRE RELATED QUESTIONS AND WE ARE

GOING TO FOLLOW THAT FORMAT NEXT YEAR AND I HOPE WE TOP 35,000 PEOPLE

HAVE A LOT OF FUN I HAVE A LOT OF FUN

QUICK: WARREN DID ANY OF THE QUESTIONS SURPRISE YOU WERE ANY OF THEM

TOUGHER THAN YOU WERE EXPECTING

BUFFETT: WELL WE LIKE TOUGH QUESTIONS I MEAN IT MAKES IT MORE

INTERESTING WE’D FALL ASLEEP CHARLIE AND I WOULD IF EVERYBODY JUST SAID

YOU LIKE HAMBURGERS AS WELL AS YOU USED TO OR SOMETHING SO TOUGH

QUESTIONS ARE FINE AND IF WE DON’T KNOW THE ANSWER WE WILL SAY WE DON’T

KNOW IT AND IF WE THINK WE KNOW THE ANSWER WE WILL TRY AND RESPOND

QUICK: WELL WARREN WE WANT TO THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR BEING SO GENEROUS

WITH YOUR TIME THIS MORNING AND WE APPRECIATE YOU GOING THROUGH THE

PAPERS JUST A QUICK HEADSTART I WILL LEAVE THESE WITH YOU

BUFFETT: THAT’S TERRIFIC IT WILL SAVE ME SOME MONEY

QUICK: WARREN BUFFETT THANK YOU VERY MUCH

