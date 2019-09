Buffett On Newspapers

On CNBC this morning, Warren Buffett told it like it is:



IF MR GUTTENBERG HAD COME UP WITH THE INTERNET INSTEAD OF MOVABLE TYPE BACK IN THE LATE 15TH CENTURY AND FOR 400 YEARS WE HAD USED THE INTERNET FOR NEWS AND ALL TYPES OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ALL KINDS OF EVERYTHING ELSE AND

I CAME ALONG ONE DAY AND SAID I HAVE GOT THIS WONDERFUL IDEA WE ARE

GOING TO CHOP DOWN SOME TREES UP IN CANADA AND SHIP THEM TO A PAPER MILL

WHICH WILL COST US A FORTUNE TO RUN THROUGH AND DELIVER NEWSPRINT AND

THEN WE’LL SHIP THAT DOWN TO SOME NEWSPAPER AND WE’LL HAVE A WHOLE BUNCH

OF PEOPLE STAYING UP ALL NIGHT WRITING UP THINGS AND THEN WE’LL SEND A

BUNCH OF KIDS OUT THE NEXT DAY ALL OVER TOWN DELIVERING THIS THING AND

WE ARE GOING TO REALLY WIPE OUT THE INTERNET WITH THIS IT AIN’T GOING TO

HAPPEN.

