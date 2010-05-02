Buffett Defends Goldman Against SEC Charge, Shareholders React With Silence

Count Warren Buffett in the camp of folks who think the SEC’s fraud charge against Goldman Sachs is undeserved (at least based on the evidence presented so far).



The Oracle strongly defended the firm at the Berkshire shareholder meeting yesterday. And, in what was presumably an awkward moment, his defence was greeted with silence by Berkshire’s 40,000 shareholders.

Here are a few takes on the exchange:

Jeff Matthews (hedge fund manager and Buffett expert):

Buffett To SEC: “You Have No Case!”

the show-stopper came early on, “at the top,” as they say in show business…when Buffett defended Goldman Sachs…and forcefully.

No, Buffett didn’t actually say to the SEC, “You have no case,” but neither did Gerald Ford actually say to New York, “Drop Dead!”

And yet both men might as well.

Carol Loomis asked the Goldman question right out of the gate, without mincing words—reminding Buffett of his famous, and often-repeated “lose a shred of reputation and I will be ruthless” video from the Salomon Brothers days—and Buffett responded without mincing words.

Scott Patterson and Erik Holm, WSJ:

Warren Buffett offered a vigorous defence of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Saturday, saying the embattled firm hadn’t engaged in improper activity and shouldn’t be blamed for the losses of its clients…

The billionaire investor said he fully supported Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein. Asked if he could choose a successor for Mr. Blankfein, Mr. Buffett said: “If Lloyd had a twin brother I’d go for him.”…

The audience’s reaction to Mr. Buffett’s comments on Goldman was tepid. While a number of comments by the Berkshire chairman in the morning were greeted with strong applause by the crowd—almost entirely made up of Berkshire investors—his comments on Goldman were largely met with silence.

“I was surprised by how strong he stood by [Goldman] out of the gate and that he wasn’t more critical of the Wall Street culture,” said Justin Fuller, partner at Midway Capital Research & Management, which closely tracks Berkshire.

And some more specifics from Andrew Ross Sorkin:

buffett doesn’t think gs needed to disclose wells notice re: abacus

munger says he wants a new version of glass steagall

munger on the need for stronger reform: “i’d like to make paul volker look like a sissy”

buffett: gs doesn’t have to tell berkshire if they are trading against them

buffett: GS “helped build berkshire hathaway” by selling them businesses

munger: investment banks took on “scuzzy” customers

buffett: ACA made a “dumb insurance decision”

buffett: there was a “negotiation” about what was included in abacus

buffett: if i have to care who is on the other side of the trade, i shouldn’t be insuring bonds

buffett on goldman’s counterparty in abacus: it’s hard for me to be sympathetic

q&a beigins…buffett answers first q’s….defends goldman sachs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.