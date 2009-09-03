Bristol Palin Baby-Daddy Sells Soul And Does The Impossible: Makes You Cheer For Sarah Palin

The father of Bristol Palin’s baby, Levi Johnson, is cashing in on his 15 minutes of fame and Sarah-Palin trashing skills. Most recently, he has sold a tell-all about life in the Palin household to Vanity Fair.



Is America’s most famous teen dad getting his revenge for being forced to shave off his mullet and hold Bristol’s hand at last summer’s Republican convention instead of partying the night away?

No!

Based on some of the quotes in this Vanity Fair preview, as well as this Gail Collins editorial in the NYT, Johnson has actually managed to help Sarah Palin’s cause.

Vanity Fair preview:

The Palin house was much different from what many people expect of a normal family, even before she was nominated for vice president. There wasn’t much parenting in that house. Sarah doesn’t cook, Todd doesn’t cook—the kids would do it all themselves: cook, clean, do the laundry, and get ready for school. Most of the time Bristol would help her youngest sister with her homework, and I’d barbecue chicken or steak on the grill…

Sarah told me she had a great idea: we would keep it a secret—nobody would know that Bristol was pregnant. She told me that once Bristol had the baby she and Todd would adopt him. That way, she said, Bristol and I didn’t have to worry about anything. Sarah kept mentioning this plan. She was nagging—she wouldn’t give up. She would say, “So, are you gonna let me adopt him?” We both kept telling her we were definitely not going to let her adopt the baby. I think Sarah wanted to make Bristol look good, and she didn’t want people to know that her 17-year-old daughter was going to have a kid…

Sarah was sad for a while. She walked around the house pouting. I had assumed she was going to go back to her job as governor, but a week or two after she got back she started talking about how nice it would be to quit and write a book or do a show and make “triple the money.” It was, to her, “not as hard.” She would blatantly say, “I want to just take this money and quit being governor.” She started to say it frequently, but she didn’t know how to do it. When she came home from work, it seemed like she was more and more stressed out.

Gail Collins in NYT:

For the first time in my life, I feel sympathy for Sarah Palin…

Given the fact that Johnston is a 19-year-old high school dropout whose mother was arrested last year on six felony drug counts, it is conceivable that he is not the perfect arbiter of normal families. But even if he were an Eagle Scout with a scholarship to Harvard, can you imagine anything worse than discovering your daughter’s teenage ex-boyfriend has been given a national platform to discuss his impressions of her mum’s parenting skills?

It’s hard to totally resist an article that has sentences that start with: “In early August, before I went hunting and Sarah was picked, Bristol and I were at a tattoo parlor in Wasilla. …” Or information like the fact that baby Tripp’s middle name is Easton in honour of “my favourite hockey-equipment company.”…

