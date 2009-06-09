Boston Globe Union Shoots Self In Foot

The Boston Globe Union rejects a pay cut of 8%…and will now be slapped with a 23% one.

NYT: After weeks of labour tension and 12 hours of suspenseful voting, members of the Newspaper Guild at The Boston Globe narrowly rejected a proposed package of wage and compensation cuts. As a result, the newspaper’s owner, The New York Times Company, said it would proceed with its threat to unilaterally impose a 23 per cent salary cut…

The package put up for a vote included a wage reduction of about 8.4 per cent, a one-week unpaid furlough equivalent to a pay cut of 1.9 per cent, the elimination of company contributions to retirement plans and an array of other concessions.

Apparently, Globe union members were angry about the way the proposal was presented. Perhaps the NYT should have said “please.”

(The parties will now presumably begin negotiating again. By all rights, the next deal the union votes on should be worse than the one its members just rejected.)

See Also: Boston Globe Staffers Refuse To Give Up Lifetime Job Guarantees

