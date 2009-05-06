Boston Globe Staffers Still Refuse To Give Up Lifetime Job Guarantees

Approximately 190 Boston Globe staff who have been at the paper since 1991 have lifetime job guarantees. That by itself is astounding.



But the union that includes these lucky 190 folks as members, the Boston Newspaper Guild, is the only union that has yet to reach terms with the New York Times Company necessary to save the paper. The only remaining sticking point? Those lifetime guarantees.

So let’s play that one out:

In order to protect a positively ludicrous entitlement for a minority of its members (190 out of 600+), the union is willing to take a stand that might result in the paper being shut down.

We have some questions:

Do the 190 Globe staffers who have lifetime employment guarantees understand how ridiculous this sounds to 99% of the other people who work in this economy? Do they understand how their colleagues who don’t have such guarantees must feel about them? Do they really feel entitled to these guarantees? (If so, why?) Do they think it’s fair to the other 6 unions at the Globe and the 400 other guild members to threaten to get the paper shut down and everyone fired just to preserve these guarantees?

If someone in the union would like to defend these guarantees, we’d be glad to publish the response–anonymously, if necessary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.