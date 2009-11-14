Boeing 787 Dreamliner Shelved Again Because Test Planes Keep Falling Apart

This is really confidence-inspiring:



Peter Sanders, Wall Street Journal: Boeing Co. said Thursday it had finished fixing the problem that had forced it to postpone the maiden flight of its long-delayed 787 Dreamliner. But in making the repair, the aerospace giant got a fresh reminder of the complexities involved in working with the high-tech materials used to build the aircraft.

Damage to the area where the wings join the plane’s body emerged during stress testing earlier this year. That prompted Boeing to delay flight testing of the aircraft and urgently search for a repair.

As Boeing raced to find a remedy this summer, it discovered another issue with the composite material in the plane’s wings, according to internal company documents and a person familiar with the matter. Metal bolts inside the wings of one of the six test aeroplanes were found to have slightly damaged the surrounding material—causing so-called delamination, or cracking—the documents show.

