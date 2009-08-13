Homebuilder Bob Toll Wants Cash-For-Clunkers-For-Houses

Rosy-eyed Bob Toll says buyers are returning to buy Toll Brothers houses, but he still wants a housing bailout.



Specifically, he wants cash-for-clunkers-for-houses.

Mike Shedlock (“Mish”):

Caroline Baum sent me the following Bloomberg clips.

14:58 *TOLL BROTHERS CHIEF ROBERT TOLL MAKES COMMENTS ON CONF CALL

14:57 *CASH FOR CLUNKERS FOR HOUSING MARKET WOULD JUMPSTART ECONOMY

14:57 *CASH FOR CLUNKERS FOR HOUSING MARKET IS ‘NO BRAINER,’ TOLL SAYS

14:57 *U.S. SHOULD DO ‘CASH FOR CLUNKERS’ FOR HOUSING, TOLL SAYS

Caroline also had this comment on the record that I heartily endorse: “Yeah, no brainer. You have to have no brains to think this is answer!”

For more on the brainless nature of such proposals please see Government Bailouts and the Stock Market – The Seen and the Unseen.

One might wonder if Robert Toll is really as brain dead as he sounds or if he is simply speaking about what is good for Robert Toll, not the economy.

Keep reading >

Question: Does Bob’s plan include bulldozing crap houses built three years ago so Toll Brothers can build a bunch of bigger ones?

