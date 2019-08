Henry Blodget discusses this week’s bitcoin rally, and how the virtual currency could just as easily go to $US1 million as it could fall to $US0. Blodget has been covering bitcoin for several years, and has maintained the view that ultimately, it has no intrinsic value.

Get the latest Bitcoin price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.