Google Traffic Goes Up When Rivals Advertise

Interesting note from a former Googler:

Whenever we saw big Ask.com pushes and ad campaigns, we would see traffic boosts at Google–particularly TV ad campaigns.

Why?

It raises user interest in the whole category of search–and when people think “search” they think “Google.” It will be interesting to see if the Bing TV ads will also actually add to Google share.

