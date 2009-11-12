Bill Gates: Wall Street Makes Too Much Money

Bill Gates spoke at New York’s 92nd Street “Y” this week.
Among the points he made:
- Wall Street pay is often too high
- But this is a really tough problem to solve
- Government meddling usually makes it worse
- The government’s 1990s decision to limit tax deductions on salaries of more than $1 million a year created the biggest increase in compensation in history
- AIG shows just how disastrous government involvement can be
Bloomberg has video excerpts.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.