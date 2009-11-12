Bill Gates: Wall Street Makes Too Much Money

Henry Blodget

Bill Gates spoke at New York’s 92nd Street “Y” this week.

Among the points he made:

  • Wall Street pay is often too high
  • But this is a really tough problem to solve
  • Government meddling usually makes it worse
  • The government’s 1990s decision to limit tax deductions on salaries of more than $1 million a year created the biggest increase in compensation in history
  • AIG shows just how disastrous government involvement can be

Bloomberg has video excerpts.

