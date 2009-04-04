Biggest 4-Week Bull Market Since 1933

DOW and S&P up 25% since March 9th–the biggest 4-week rally since 1933.

Still sure you didn’t miss the bottom?

Reuters: Stocks rose on Friday, with the Dow marking its best four-week winning streak since 1933, lifted by robust results from Research in Motion and comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the central bank will do everything it can to stabilise banks.

Growing conviction that the worst is over for the economy helped Wall Street shrug off dour jobs data showing the highest unemployment rate since 1983…

At Friday’s close, the S&P 500 was up 24.5 per cent from a 12-year low set on March 9, helped mainly by growing optimism that the economic slowdown is starting to moderate.

