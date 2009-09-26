Becoming Marc Andreessen

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;mce:script language=”JavaScript” type=”text/javascript”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!– document.write(‘&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/”/&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;’); // –&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/mce:script&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img border=”0″ src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Sponsored by:

Did Al Gore give Netscape cofounder Marc Andreessen the idea for the Web browser?



No, but he did sort of give him his first job building it, by funding national supercomputing centres. While a student at the University of Illinois, Andreessen and a small group created Mosaic, the first widely-used Web browser, on nights and weekends.

Andreessen recounts his early years in the Internet industry in an exclusive video interview with Henry Blodget.

But if you’re trying to write the next Mosaic today, you’ll probably want to do it in Silicon Valley — and not central Illinois. Andreessen explains why the Valley is the place where digital innovation can happen the best: It “has a magnetic pull on the best and brightest,” he says. “It’s like L.A. for film making.”

We interviewed Marc Andreessen as part of our video series on Innovation, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz. The four clips from the interview below cover Marc’s personal journey and decision-making that led him to the top:

Andreessen, The Early Days

What Is It About The Valley?

To Become A VC

Three Keys To Personal Success

Or click on the thumbnails below:

See Andreessen’s Full Interview: HERE >



Produced by Bright Red Pixels.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.