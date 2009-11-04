Battle Of The Wall Street Studs: GASPARINO vs SORKIN, DAY 1

Finally, the wait is over.



As of today, the world’s top two Wall Street reporters are going head to head in their fight to have written the biggest bestselling blockbuster about the Wall Street collapse. Bragging rights, movie rights, eternal glory, and mucho dinero are at stake.

So get ready to rumble!

Andrew Ross Sorkin danced into the ring two weeks ago, of course, with a star-studded book party for Too Big to Fail

. Charlie Gasparino’s The Sellout

, meanwhile, was stuck in the locker-room.

But now the bell has rung and both fighters are swinging away.

And how are they doing?

GASPARINO JUST STARTED THE FIGHT WITH A HAMMER BLOW!

For weeks, pre-orders for Gasparino’s book have been buried in the depths of Amazon’s bestseller list, while Sorkin’s has hung solidly near the top.

But today, propelled by a blast of launch publicity, Gasparino has come out swinging.

As of 3:30 PM, The Sellout had climbed to No. 13 on Amazon’s bestseller list. Sorkin’s Too Big To Fail, meanwhile, still lingered in the low 20s.

