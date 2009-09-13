Barton Biggs: S&P Will Soar Another 20% This Year

Legendary ex-Morgan Stanley strategist Barton Biggs tells Bloomberg that stocks have barely begun to rise.



The S&P headed to 1250 this year, Barton says (up about 20% from current levels), and 1350 next year.

The logic?

That’s what the credit markets are telling us. (Alas, he didn’t elaborate).

Barton hastens to add that he’s not predicting anything crazy. The market won’t set new highs or anything.

One other Barton point: We’re years away from a China crash.

