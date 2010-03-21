Banks Refuse To Lend Against Houses Made Of Tires, Paper, And Other Weird Stuff

Reduce, reuse, and get stiffed by banks.

Photo: Laura M. Hagar

Banks are invoking all sorts of excuses these days to avoid making loans that three years ago they would have fallen all over themselves to make.For example, as the WSJ explains, banks are refusing to lend against houses made of tires, paper, and other weird stuff, despite the fact that the houses seem perfectly normal.



(The banks prefer rotting drywall from China, apparently).

See the whole feature at the WSJ >

