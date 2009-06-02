Bankrupt General Motors Owes $173 Billion

In its bankruptcy petition, G.M. said it had $82.3 billion in assets and $172.8 billion in debts.

Its largest creditors were the Wilmington Trust Company, representing a group of bondholders holding $22.8 billion in debts, and affiliates of the United Auto Workers union, representing nearly $20.6 billion in employee obligations.

Here’s the filing:

General Motors’ Bankruptcy Petition

