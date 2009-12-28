Bankers Beg God For Forgiveness

In the UK, more bankers are going to church.



Not clear whether they are begging forgiveness or praying for huge bonuses.

Patrick Jenkins, FT: Vicars in the capital’s financial district have been reporting steadily swelling numbers of worshippers for months now – anecdotal proof, seemingly, that some of the bankers who contributed to the crisis of the past two years are seeking salvation or at least an understanding of their place in the world. “Most people want to do a good job,” says the Rev Oliver Ross, dean of the City of London and vicar at St Olave’s, one of the capital’s few remaining mediaeval churches. “The church is growing. There is an increased desire among a lot of City workers to look at the ethics of what they do. People want to talk about it, to question it.”

Some of those questions are purely personal – with hundreds of thousands already made redundant over the past two years, how secure is anyone’s job and will praying help to keep it? Other questions are more profound – why did financial capitalism become synonymous with crazy risk-taking, with the passing off of toxic investments to unwitting counterparties and the earning of multi-million pound bonuses, regardless of merit?

