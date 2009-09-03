Bandwidth-Guzzling iPhones Are Crushing AT&T's Cell Network

Apple iPhone users (AAPL) use their phones like mini-computers, spending all day online. The resulting demand for bandwidth is swamping AT&T’s already-loathed cell network, the NYT says.



Four important takeaways:

Performance issues will likely hasten the end of AT&T’s exclusive on the iPhone (which is scheduled to end next year anyway). At this point, it would actually be in AT&T’s interest to spread the network demand around.

AT&T will have to spend a lot of money and rush to upgrade the network before its reputation gets any worse (a third of people who don’t buy iPhones don’t buy them because of AT&T)

This is GREAT news for the future of the mobile web: Now that the iPhone has created a compelling mobile online experience, mobile usage is finally exploding. This is already leading to the growth of a whole new industry based on mobile apps and gadgets.

This is great news for the iPhone: If people are willing to put up with performance this lousy, it shows how much they love their iPhones.

Here’s the NYT…

Jenna Wortham, NYT: [T]he average iPhone owner can… use 10 times the network capacity used by the average smartphone user.

“They don’t even realise how much data they’re using,” said Gene Munster, a senior securities analyst with Piper Jaffray.

The result is dropped calls, spotty service, delayed text and voice messages and glacial download speeds as AT&T‘s cellular network strains to meet the demand. Another result is outraged customers.

mobile phone owners using other carriers may gloat now, but the problems of AT&T and the iPhone portend their future. Other networks could be stressed as well as more sophisticated phones encouraging such intense use become popular, analysts say.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.