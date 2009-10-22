Ballmer: "The Internet Was Designed For The PC. The Internet Is Not Designed For The iPhone"

Henry Blodget
ballmer gates

Todd Bishop of TechFlash picks up on an amusing Steve Ballmer quote buried at the bottom of an AP article:

“Let’s face it, the Internet was designed for the PC. The Internet is not designed for the iPhone. That’s why they’ve got 75,000 applications — they’re all trying to make the Internet look decent on the iPhone.”

Steve’s right, obviously (graphically speaking).  But it’s a funny way of saying it. 

And the Mac folks are going to flay him alive…

Here’s Todd’s take >

