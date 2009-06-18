Autopsies Suggest Air France 447 Broke Up In Mid-Air

The evidence so far suggests that Air France 447 broke up in the air. This does not rule out any of the major theories about what caused the crash.

From the AP:

SAO PAULO – Autopsies revealed fractures in the legs, hips and arms of Air France disaster victims, a Brazilian official said Wednesday. Experts said those injuries — and the large pieces of wreckage pulled from the Atlantic — strongly suggest the plane broke up in the air.

There have been no visible signs of burning or charring on bodies or wreckage, though that doesn’t rule out an explosion somewhere outside the passenger cabin, these crash experts told The Associated Press…

“Typically, if you see intact bodies and multiple fractures — arm, leg, hip fractures — it’s a good indicator of a midflight break up,” said Frank Ciacco, a former forensic expert at the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board. “Especially if you’re seeing large pieces of aircraft as well.”

