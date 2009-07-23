ATTENTION: The Site May Go Haywire At 3PM ET

At 3PM ET, we’re going to upgrade some technology. Based on past experience, this may make the site go kablooey for a while.

Also, two other annoying things will happen:

Comments will be briefly disabled. (So say your piece now)

Your browser cookie will be wiped out, so you’ll have to sign in again. Sorry!

How can we possibly be dumb enough to do this during primetime, you ask? The answer is that our various tech geniuses are around and online then, so if things really go to hell, they can rush to the rescue.

Anyway, we’re keeping our fingers crossed. But if we disappear later this afternoon, now you’ll know where we’ve gone.

On a positive note, the new site should be faster. Thank goodness for that!

