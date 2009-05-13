Attention Analysts, Researchers--Come Work With Us!

We’re launching some cool new products, and we need to add two sharp folks to the Business Insider team.

Analyst. Senior analyst with expertise in the business and economics of the digital industry. Will conduct detailed primary research and analysis and write reports on products, trends, strategy, and financial performance. Must think, write, and speak clearly, and be comfortable working with spreadsheets. Experience in investment analysis, consulting, or corp. dev helpful.

Researcher. Primary research and analysis of the digital industry. Will develop network of industry sources and conduct research through surveys, interviews, and informal conversations. Must think, write, and speak clearly. Must be patient, persistent, analytical, and gregarious.

Our office is in NYC (Lower 5th Ave), and both positions would be based in NYC (But if you live in SF or the Valley and you’re really good, go ahead and apply). The positions offer full salary, benefits, and options.

Please send note and resume to our COO, Julie Hansen, at [email protected].

Thanks for the interest. We look forward to hearing from you.

