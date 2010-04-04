As Expected, No One Wants Those Expensive Newspaper iPad Apps

The early results are in, and they’re exactly as expected: Few people appear eager to pony up huge bucks to get a fancy, expensive iPad app to read their newspaper on when they can read it for less on the open web.Rafat Ali at PaidContent scanned the iPad App Store charts at the end of the first day. Here’s what he found:



One big trend that’s apparent: big media and entertainment companies are doing very well in top free apps, but are barely present in top paid apps, whether by number of apps downloaded, or by the gross revenues from their apps.

If that trend holds, it will hardly be a surprise. The free and cheaper content these companies post on the open web is good enough for most readers not to pay more. The fancy, expensive paid apps, meanwhile, are the second coming of the CD-ROM.

