Apple's iPhone On Its Way To Becoming The Microsoft Windows Of Mobile

Jenna Wortham explains the power of Apple’s mobile app platform in a long article in the NYT.



Apple has the opportunity to do in mobile what Microsoft did on the desktop: Own the standard platform upon which every popular application is based. The irony of this cannot be lost on Microsoft, which has flubbed its own opportunity to do the same.

Google’s Android could mount a strong charge here because it’s hardware agnostic (the same way Microsoft Windows is, ironically). But otherwise it’s Apple’s game to lose.

Jenna Wortham:

IAN LYNCH SMITH, a shaggy-haired ball of energy in his late 30s, beams as he ticks off some of the games that Freeverse, his little Brooklyn software company, has landed on the iPhone App Store’s coveted (and ever-changing) list of best-selling downloads: Moto Chaser, Flick Fishing, Flick Bowling and Skee-ball.

Skee-ball, Mr. Smith says, took about two months to develop and deploy and then raked in $181,000 for Freeverse in one month. The company’s latest bid for App Store fame? A game featuring a Jane Austen character in a lacy dress who karate-chops her way through hordes of advancing zombies.

“There’s never been anything like this experience for mobile software,” Mr. Smith says of the App Store boom. “This is the future of digital distribution for everything: software, games, entertainment, all kinds of content.”

