Apple's iPhone Is Now Losing Market Share

Apple’s iPhone only captured a 16.6% share of global smartphone sales in Q4, down from 18.1% in Q3, says ABI Research (via WSJ).



Put differently, the world smartphone market grew 26% and Apple only grew 18%.

The culprits?

Google’s Android and Nokia’s Oyj. Apparently, the iPhone just doesn’t seem that cool anymore.

Better hurry up and launch a new one, Steve!

